Route Changes for Auto Show Preview

Friday January 19 from 3 p.m.to midnight, the following changes will be in effect for DDOT riders:

Route 16 Dexter:

The last southbound bus stop will be on eastbound Larned at Woodward (City-County Building).

The first northbound bus stop will be on westbound Jefferson between Woodward and Griswold.

There will be no service to the regular first/last bus stop downtown (on westbound Jefferson between Griswold and Shelby).

Routes 7, 10, 25, 48:

No service to bus stops on Washington Blvd. or on eastbound Larned at Shelby. Outbound customers should board at Rosa Parks Transit Center or on eastbound Larned at Woodward (City-County Building).

Routes 92, 96

No service to bus stops on Jefferson west of Woodward or on Washington Blvd. Outbound customers should board on westbound Jefferson at Randolph (City-County Building) or on westbound Michigan at Washington Blvd.

Route 95 Ryan Express: