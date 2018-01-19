Community
Route Changes for Auto Show Preview


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Friday January 19 from 3 p.m.to midnight, the following changes will be in effect for DDOT riders:
Route 16 Dexter:
  • The last southbound bus stop will be on eastbound Larned at Woodward (City-County Building).
  • The first northbound bus stop will be on westbound Jefferson between Woodward and Griswold.
  • There will be no service to the regular first/last bus stop downtown (on westbound Jefferson between Griswold and Shelby).
Routes 7, 10, 25, 48:
  • No service to bus stops on Washington Blvd. or on eastbound Larned at Shelby. Outbound customers should board at Rosa Parks Transit Center or on eastbound Larned at Woodward (City-County Building).
Routes 92, 96
  • No service to bus stops on Jefferson west of Woodward or on Washington Blvd. Outbound customers should board on westbound Jefferson at Randolph (City-County Building) or on westbound Michigan at Washington Blvd.
Route 95 Ryan Express:
  • No service to Larned/Shelby bus stop. Outbound customers should board on eastbound Larned at Woodward (City-County Building).

