Walmart hosts free health screening events in Detroit

Detroit area Walmart stores will be hosting the first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year on Saturday, Jan. 20. This free health screening event provides residents an opportunity to learn valuable health information, including:

Blood glucose

Blood pressure

Body mass index

Low-cost immunizations

And in select locations, customers can also take advantage of free vision screenings

New this year, Walmart is introducing a virtual reality experience in select stores to assist with smoking cessation. According to the CDC, approximately 20.4% of adults in Michigan smoke cigarettes regularly. This free resource is intended to be a step toward quitting tobacco.

Walmart Wellness Day comes on the heels of the company announcing that it will be the first national pharmacy chain to offer free opioid disposal solution at all pharmacy locations that allows patients to responsibly dispose of medications in their trash.

According to the State of Michigan’s drug monitoring system, in 2016, 11 million opioid prescriptions were written in Michigan, about 1.1 per resident.

More Info: Since its first Walmart Wellness Day event, the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country, helping countless customers uncover existing health problems. For some, the screenings have been life-saving. Hundreds of thousands of Americans turn out for each Walmart Wellness Day event, making it America’s largest single day health fair event.

Additional assets may be found here for packaging stories in advance of Walmart Wellness Day.

Media is invited in store to capture an interview with a store spokesperson and customers, alongside photos and b-roll of the event.

Where: Detroit Walmart Stores

When: Saturday, Jan. 20

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: