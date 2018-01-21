KIldee: Republican-led Congress fails to pass budget, U.S. government shuts down

Despite Shutdown, Congressman Kildee Will Keep Working to Reopen Government and Keep Offices Open to Assist Constituents During Shutdown

Early this morning, the U.S. federal government shut down when the Republican-led Congress failed to do its job and pass a budget. Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) has urged President Trump, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (WI-01) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to sit down with Democrats and work to keep the government open.

Despite the government shutdown, Congressman Kildee will continuing working during the government shutdown and will keep his congressional offices in both Flint and Washington, D.C. open to assist constituents that are affected by the government shutdown.

“The American people deserve a long-term budget that addresses the priorities of the American people. Our country cannot keep running on short term patches, weeks at a time. That is no way to run a corner grocery store, let alone the world’s largest economy,” said Congressman Kildee. “Like my constituents, I am frustrated with the partisanship in Washington. I want to work with Republicans and reach a bipartisan compromise to fund the government. In order to do that, Republicans must be willing to sit down with Democrats and negotiate, since they control Congress and the White House.”

The last government shutdown, in October 2013, cost the American people $24 billion. The Council of Economic Advisers has estimated that the shutdown resulted in 120,000 fewer private sector jobs created during the shutdown.

Both Congressman Kildee’s Flint office and Washington, D.C. office will continue normal business hours despite the shutdown. Residents of the Fifth Congressional District are encouraged to contact either office if they are in need of assistance, including help with federal agencies, Social Security, Medicare, or veterans benefits. Constituents with questions can visit www.dankildee.gov/governmentshutdown.

Contact information for each office is below:

Flint District office, 111 E. Court St. #3B, Telephone: (810) 238-8627

Washington, D.C. office, 227 Cannon House Office Building, Telephone: (202) 225-3611

“As their Representative, my job is to serve the residents of Michigan’s Fifth District. Regardless of the shutdown, my office will continue normal businesses hours. My constituents should not hesitate to reach out if they need help,” said Congressman Kildee.

