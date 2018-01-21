Trump-Supporting White Supremacist Town Manager Pushes For Racial Segregation

The White supremacist town manager of Jackman, Maine wants people who are not part of “Western civilization” to stay away from the city, the Bangor Daily News. He’s also promoting the myth that White supremacists are not necessarily racist.

“We are pro-white without being anti-other groups in terms of their racial identity. But we … oppose the idea of bringing people in from the outside that come from different cultures,” Tom Kawczynski, the city manager, said about his group named New Albion. “I would say unequivocally that I see Islam as fundamentally incompatible with Western civilization,” he added.

Dear @JackmanMaine …

You might want to check on your town manager, Tom Kawczynski. His clearly racist views and vision likely don't align with the good people of Jackman. See: https://t.co/Mn71zfJLkN … via @bangordailynews — Sean Greenlaw (@seangreenlaw) January 19, 2018

Kawczynski, a 37-year-old Arizona native, started New Albion and his town manager position about a year ago after moving to Maine from New Hampshire. His group is made up of a “few dozen” like-minded people across Maine who insist that New Albion is not a White nationalist organization. Their aim is to promote “European heritage” in northern New England. That language is really just a way to clean up their image and deceive people into believing that their White superiority sentiments are benign.

Jackman hired Kawczynski, who was an active Donald Trump campaign supporter in New Hampshire, from a pool of 14 candidates. He passed a background check and several interviews, but his ideology never came up in the hiring process. And apparently, no one check his Facebook page. The town manager insists that his racial views do not influence his decision-making for the town of about 860 people, located near the Canadian border. “I do not run [Jackman] in a way where we in any way discriminate against anyone who is there. And we follow all the guidelines. And we respect everyone that comes through,” Kawczynski said. That’s hard to believe.

He hates Islam, diversity, #immigration, feminism. He wants to create an all-white, Eurocentric society.

He’s also Jackman #Maine’s town manager and city officials now say they didn’t know his background (it wasn’t hard to find).@pressheraldhttps://t.co/890GA3GhDL — Katherine Lee (@katherine_lee1) January 20, 2018

Hey pals, the current town manager of Jackman, Maine is a neo-nazi who want to set up a "racially pure" community in Maine. His name is Tom Kawczynski. His dream is called New Albion. Time to get rid of the Garbage, Jackman. https://t.co/ge4VZI5yTX — Crash Barry (@Crash_Barry) January 19, 2018

WHAT?! How did this happen @jackmanmaine? Was his FB private during the hiring process, because its all there for all to see now. #mepolitics https://t.co/oJfI4ngThB via @bangordailynews — T.N. (@trailnorth) January 19, 2018

