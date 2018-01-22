Every woman knows and can attest to eyebrows being an integral part of their look. It’s one of those things you don’t let just anybody touch, but thanks to Jan’ee Angelique and The Brow Bottega, that may all change. She is the owner and founder of the first and only unisex brow bar in the Detroit area. With over 15 years of experience as an aesthetician, Jan’ee is a certified eyebrow slayer.

The Brow Bottega, located on East Jefferson Ave., is unique in more ways than one. Besides being the first salon of its kind in Detroit, The Brow Bottega has many features that set it apart from the competition. Clients have a private, exclusive experience with Jan’ee. Some of her services include brow waxing, brow threading, facial waxing and body waxing with the lowest part being the underarm. Services are by appointment only.

As a way to grow her brand and show her range of clientele, Jan’ee created a social media campaign, “Celebration of Diversity and Brow Beauty from Around the world!” When asked where the idea came from she stated, “A client asked if I serviced people from different cultures, so this campaign shows the diversity in my clients.” The campaign is still ongoing. Jan’ee also created a logo that represents the diversity of her clients as well, which includes flags from multiple countries. Also, she created a brow growth oil. Individuals can use the oil every night to stimulate eyebrow growth.

Jan’ee has big plans for this year that will surely solidify her as the #GirlBoss that she is. One of her main focuses in 2018 is to collaborate with other businesses, especially other female-owned businesses. There is also an app that is in the works which will feature beauty-inspired emojis.

To learn more about The Brow Bottega, visit thebrowbottega.com and follow them on Instagram at @thebrowbottega.

