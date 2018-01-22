This week: 877 events in Michigan to raise awareness about School Choice

Great Lakes State Parents Encouraged to Look Into Education Options for Children During National School Choice Week

Governor Rick Snyder Issues Proclamation Recognizing Jan. 21-27 as Michigan School Choice Week

Lansing – School Choice Week began in Michigan and across America this Sunday, with the goal of raising awareness about the options that parents have for their children’s education.

The Week will feature 877 events and activities across the Great Lakes State, including open house events at schools, school fairs, homeschool information sessions, and other celebrations. In addition, a celebration is planned on Tuesday, January 23 at the State Capitol Chamber Rotunda.

Nationwide, 32,240 events and activities are being organized to raise awareness during National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2018), and nearly 7 million Americans are expected to participate. It will be the largest series of education-related events and activities in U.S. history.

The Week brings attention to the different education environments that are available for Michigan’s 2.2 million children. For example, families in Michigan can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. The state also offers tuition-free, public online schooling.

Governor Rick Snyder issued an official proclamation recognizing Jan. 21-27 as Michigan School Choice Week. In addition, the counties of Kalkaska, Losco, and Luce and the cities of Byron, Carrollton, Charter Township of Kinross, Charter Township of Royal Oak, Cadillac, Dearborn, Lapeer, New Buffalo, Rockwood, Sylvan Lake, Columbus, Dearborn Heights, Howard, Kalamazoo, Parma, Peninsula, Roscommon, Republic, Ishpeming, Wakeshma, Vienna, Utica, and Zeeland Chater have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their community.

“National School Choice Week is perfectly in line with the work we do, who we serve, and our strategies,” said Randy Speck, superintendent of Madison District Public Schools. “We obviously have our traditional schools, but we have a homeschool population of about 850 students that we provide services for. We also authorize a charter school, have online components that all students can use, and started our own advanced manufacturing training facility for secondary students along with a workforce development program. My entire career before my six years in Madison was in the private school world so I am glad to say I have checked almost every box and love bringing that experience to our work and mission.”

Celebrated since 2011, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort. The Week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and it is not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.

“With so many events and activities across Michigan, National School Choice Week provides an ideal time for Michigan families to evaluate the education options available for their children,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week.

To download a guide to school choice in Michigan, or to learn more about featured events in the Great Lakes State, visit https://schoolchoiceweek.com/states/Michigan.

