Tracee Ellis Ross Responds To Reports That She Makes ‘Significantly Less’ Than Anthony Anderson On ‘Black-ish’

According to a bombshell report from The Hollywood Reporter, there is a serious wage gap between Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, both appear on the hit sitcom Black-ish. “With negotiations for the fifth season ongoing, sources say Ellis Ross feels that if she isn’t brought up to Anderson’s level, she may opt to appear in fewer episodes to make up the disparity by guesting on another show.” THR continues, “A network source says a new deal will significantly increase her compensation and cautioned that Anderson and Ellis Ross’ roles aren’t equal given that he has been attached to Black-ish from the start and is an executive producer. Still, until a few weeks ago, this type of candid conversation would never have taken place outside an actress’ agency.”

Twitter was outraged, see below.

Good for Tracee Ellis Ross. If ABC won't pay her equal to Anthony Anderson, she should appear less on black-ish. https://t.co/EZncJ3nV7K — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) January 18, 2018

ABC better pay Tracee Ellis Ross what she rightfully deserves. She IS also the star of Blackish. Anthony Anderson shouldn’t be making more than her when they both get equal screen time. https://t.co/vbLw0FhQms — 𝔟ecca🥀 (@MJFinesseLover) January 18, 2018

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS makes less money than ANTHONY ANDERSON?????????????????????????????????????????????? ok.https://t.co/oJmhxryr8m — alaina l. monts (@alainamonts) January 19, 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross getting paid less than Anthony Anderson on Black-Ish is a lesson on demanding the pay you deserve https://t.co/TVmiy66Mg7 pic.twitter.com/UqbCCOTcfX — xoNecole (@xonecole) January 20, 2018

This is why the #metoo movement is far from over! Way to go @TraceeEllisRoss for standing up not just for your own pay but for all women who do the same work as men! #MeToo #payequitynow #WomensRights #GenderEquityTO https://t.co/PX8ADBQd1n — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) January 19, 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She Might Devote Less Time to ‘Black-ish’ Unless Her Pay Is Brought Up to Anthony Anderson’s Level The levels of disrespect, I watch this show for Tracee and the Kids, Anthony is great, but he's not my favorite on the show. Pay This Woman Her WORTH! — Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) January 19, 2018

The other side of the discussion argued that Anthony Anderson should get paid more because he is an executive producer. That said, “significantly less” is problematic, obviously Ross wouldn’t want the executive producer salary but they should have equal pay as actors. Ross, like the classy woman that she is, released a statement about the controversy. “The words and thought that were in the original article that started this public conversation were not mine,” She added, “There were never any threats. I wish I would have been called by the reporter to confirm that.” She also said she was renegotiating for compensation that matches her contribution to the show. See below:

Hopefully, ABC, the network that airs the show, and the creators of Blac-ish will properly compensate Tracee Ellis Ross who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Rainbow Johnson. Fair is fair, especially on a show that advocates for diversity and inclusion.

SEE ALSO:

Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were ‘Too Urban’

Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As First Black Woman Vassar Grad Who Passed For White

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: