Campus Martius Park offers hot events during winter blast

Campus Martius Park, the first-ever winner of the prestigious, international Urban Land Institute Urban Open Space Award, is gearing up for a season of continued good cheer with world-class events and exciting activities for individuals and families.

First up on the list of activities to celebrate the wonder of winter is the Community Workshop on the Rink with Olympic Gold Medalist and “Dancing With the Stars” winner Meryl Davis.

Davis will conduct a free workshop – courtesy of Figure Skating in Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership – for young girls between the ages of 6 and15 on Saturday, Jan. 27 on The Rink at Campus Martius Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this opportunity for Detroit girls. Figure Skating has been such a beautiful part of my life and I’m excited for these young ladies to embark on their own adventures on the ice,” said Davis.

Fifty members of FSD will take the ice with an additional 50 girls who are interested in the program. During the hour and half workshop with Davis – which is traditionally held at the Adam Butzel Recreation Complex on the city’s northwest side – the girls will learn basic figure skating techniques and skills.

This once-in-a-lifetime workshop is intended to further promote the development of FSD, which provides girls of color, ages 6 to 15, an opportunity to build confidence, academic ability and leadership skills through skating.

The DDP is excited to offer rink access to FSD free of charge to give young girls a chance to experience the excitement of skating in the heart of bustling Downtown Detroit. Participants without their own skates will be provided a rental pair at no cost.

Parents are required to stay for the entire duration of the workshop. Friends and other family members of the skaters as well as the general public are invited to watch the girls and Davis in action.

Those wishing to participate are asked to register online at figureskatingindetworkshop.eventbrite.com.

Directly following the workshop, The Rink at Campus Martius Park will open to the public for the second day of Meridian Winter Blast activity.

In addition to the Community Workshop on the Rink the DDP with support from Meijer will offer shoppers free ice skating admission to The Rink at Campus Martius Park by providing

500 passes per week while supplies last at select store locations in Detroit and the surrounding suburbs.

The six store locations offering free ice skating passes to shoppers are:

Detroit – 14621 8 Mile Road, 48235

Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave., 48219

Southfield – 2880 Telegraph Rd., 48034

Allen Park – 3565 Fairlane Blvd., 48101

Royal Oak – 5150 Coolidge Hwy., 49307

Northville – 20401 Haggerty Road, 48167

Passes will be available at the service desk of each Meijer location. No purchase necessary. Limit four passes per person.

Skaters can redeem their pass on weekdays* from noon until 5 p.m. through March 2. They are invited to bring their own skates or rent a pair for $4.

This promotion is part of a larger effort by the DDP to engage people throughout the city and metro region in a fun, healthy activity.

DDP also offers a discount to college students and Downtown Detroit residents every Thursday night. From 5 to 9 p.m., those with a valid student ID or state-issued proof of residency showing a 48226 zip code will receive half off admission to the rink.

The Rink at Campus Martius Park is located at 800 Woodward Avenue (at the corner of Monroe Avenue).

*Passes will not be accepted on Jan. 26 due to Meridian Winter Blast.

For more information, visit downtowndetroit.org.

