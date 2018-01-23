County Executive Warren C. Evans announces re-election bid

Surrounded by supporters and community leaders, Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans announced he is running for re-election in 2018 to continue to transform Wayne County government and build on the momentum of his first term.

“Three years ago, Wayne County sat on the verge of bankruptcy. We were the poster child for poorly run government, it was a complete mess,” Evans said. “We’ve restored fiscal stability and integrity. We’ve earned people’s trust and improving every day, but the degree of change we’re instilling takes more than four years. We’ve laid the foundation, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Keeping his promise to restore financial stability, Evans and his administration accurately evaluated the county’s financial crisis, devised a Recovery Plan and entered a consent agreement with the State of Michigan. The administration stabilized Wayne County’s finances and restored fiscal stability, exiting the Consent Agreement in 14 short months after eliminating the county’s structural and annual deficits. Working collaboratively with the County’s other elected officials, the administration posted three consecutive budget surpluses and received numerous bond ratings upgrades while boosting pension funding from 45 to 54%. The administration also identified finishing the stalled Gratiot jail as unfeasible and is working toward a deal that would provide the County a new criminal justice center.

“I’m not only proud of what we’ve done, I’m proud of how we’ve done it. Working together we’re building something special, but we’re just scratching the surface of where we can take Wayne County,” Evans said.

Evans hinted at what lies ahead should Wayne County voters give him the honor of serving another four-year term.

“We’re going to live within our means, but we’re going to invest in roads and bridges, build on our wonderful parks system, and use surpluses to properly fund our pensions,” Evans said. “And as we run a smarter more efficient operation, we’re going to find a way to invest in our people. They’ve borne the brunt of the tough times, and we’ve got to reward their hard work and sacrifice.”

Those rallying at Detroit’s Samaritan Center in support of Evans included: the NAACP’s Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, Dearborn Mayor John O’Reilly, Bishop John Henry Sheard, Westland Mayor Bill Wild, Wayne County Commission Chairman Gary Woronchak and Livonia Mayor Dennis Wright.

