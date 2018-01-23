Detroit At Work announces upcoming job recruitment events

Opportunities are available to Detroit residents in a wide range of fields

There are more career opportunities for Detroiters than there have been in many years, and Detroit at Work is the best place for residents to get access to the widest range of training and career options. Launched by Mayor Mike Duggan in February 2017, Detroit at Work providers Detroiters with access to dozens of recruitment events for hundreds of jobs every month.

By visiting one of three Detroit at Work Career Centers, Detroiters can not only get access to all these events, but also meet with a career advisor to find out about free training for in-demand careers, as well as attend one of the many free workshops available every day in things like Resume Writing, Interviewing, and Basic Computer Skills.

Detroit at Work can also provide help for jobseekers facing a wide range of challenges, such as lack of I.D., criminal records, transportation issues, or problems with math or reading, to name but a few. Career Advisors and other trained support staff can help overcome these barriers so that jobseekers can get their careers moving forward.

Upcoming job recruitment events taking place at Detroit at Work Career Centers include:

Healthcare Training for Patient Care Associates – Jan. 23

Diesel Mechanic Training – Jan. 24

Food Service/Prep/Cooks – Jan. 25

General Cleaners for Sports Arena – Jan. 25

Quality Inspectors – Jan. 25

Cleanliness Utility Workers – Jan. 28

Pharmacy Technician Apprentice – Jan. 29

Healthcare Training for Patient Sitters – Jan. 30

Gas Distribution Apprentice Recruitment – Jan. 31

Loss Prevention and Door Guards – Jan. 31

Service Technicians – Feb. 1

Construction/Renovation Workers – Feb. 2

Detroit at Work Career Centers are located at:

Samartian Center (5555 Conner)

Northwest Acvtivities Center (18100 Meyers)

SER Metro (9301 Michigan Ave.

For more information, visit http://www.DetroitAtWork.com

