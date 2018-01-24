Groundbreaking Report Ranks US Cities’ Commitment To Black Male Achievement

The CBMA (Campaign for Black Male Achievement), which was founded in 2008, released an innovative annual report that highlights the cities with increased investment to support Black men and boys. The report, titled, Promise of Place: Building Beloved Communities for Black Men and Boys, gauges city-level commitment to Black men through a Black Male Achievement City Index.

The CBMA, which has 5,200 members, scores cities by using five crucial factors: demographics (the percentage of Black males in the population), city-led commitment (initiatives focused on Black males), CBMA membership (presence of leaders and organizations working for Black male achievement), programs (presence of national initiatives supporting young Black men) and targeted funding (amount of money specifically dedicated to supporting young Black men). Shawn Dove, the CEO for Campaign for Black Male Achievement, said, “CBMA celebrates a decade of working to uplift Black men and boys as assets to our communities and our country, we issued this report to track city-level commitment, investment and action to advance Black Male Achievement.” He also added, “CBMA’s core mission is to elevate the local leaders and hometown heroes that are driving this important work forward in their cities. With the field updates, promising strategies, and models of courageous leadership presented in Promise of Place, we are encouraged and emboldened even as we recognize there is still much more to do in improving life outcomes and opportunities for our Black men and boys.”

So which cities scored the best? Detroit and Washington, D.C. are the two highest scored cities with a score of 95. Here is the top ten list:

Detroit Washington, D.C. Oakland, California New Orleans Boston Jackson, Mississippi Baltimore New York City Charlottesville, Virginia Philadelphia

Considering our current cultural climate and the rollback of countless policies that were helping our community, reports like these are crucial. The report not only highlights cities that are succeeding for Black males, but also points out the cities that can improve and how they can improve. Download the full report here.

SEE ALSO:

RIP: Brave Civil Rights Activist Recy Taylor Dies

Let’s Honor The Overlooked Mothers Of The Civil Rights Movement