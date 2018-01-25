Detroit Health Department wants food workers to get the Hepatitis A vaccine

As the Hepatitis A Outbreak in Southeastern Michigan continues, the Detroit Health Department is encouraging all food workers to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A during a special event on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 10 a.m .to 8 p.m. at the Samaritan Center Kilpatrick Conference Room located at 5555 Conner, Detroit, 48213.

The Detroit Health Department recommends all food establishments located in Detroit make arrangements for food workers to get vaccinated. Food workers include those who work at restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, Coney Islands, and delis.

Food workers should bring their photo ID and health insurance card (if insured). Uninsured food workers are welcome and may qualify for a free vaccine.

In an effort to provide ease and convenience for food workers, the Detroit Health Department is offering extended hours for this event (10am to 8pm) to accommodate workers with busy schedules.

“The Detroit Health Department strongly encourages all food workers to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A. “By getting the Hepatitis A vaccine, it helps to protect the food worker, and the community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Director and Health Officer of the Detroit Health Department.

The Detroit Health Department is also providing extended hours of operation at its Immunizations Clinic to include Saturdays. Individuals may contact or go to the Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic to discuss the need for Hepatitis A vaccination.

Detroit Immunization Clinic Samaritan Center- Ford Wellness Center Suite 107 5555 Conner Street Detroit Michigan 48213 313- 410-8142

Clinic Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8am to 5pm

Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Saturday 10am to 4pm (The new extended hours)

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the Hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal, and sometimes yellow eyes or skin and dark urine. A person can get Hepatitis A when they eat, drink, or touch their mouth with food, liquid or objects (including their hands) that have come into contact with an infected person. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The outbreak is concentrated in Southeast Michigan, and has impacted 692 people, 154 of which are City of Detroit residents. To address the outbreak, the Detroit Health Department has prioritized the vaccination of populations at high risk for the virus. The Health Department has also facilitated dozens of community outreach clinics, provided over 4,200 vaccinations to those who could have been exposed, and is proactively educating medical professionals, hospitals leaders, and food establishment owner and mangers about the importance of prevention through vaccination and proper sanitizing protocols.

Southeast Michigan has seen an increase in Hepatitis A cases since 2016. High risk individuals identified in association with this outbreak include persons who: share injection and non-injection street drugs (including marijuana or pain killers); have sexual activities with someone who has Hepatitis A; have close contact, care for, or live with someone who has Hepatitis A; are homeless or have transient living situations; were recently incarcerated; or are men who have sex with men.

The best way to prevent Hepatitis A is through vaccination. Other means of preventing the spread of infection is to frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom, after diaper changes, and before handling food.

Restaurant owners or managers may also call the Detroit Health Department to arrange for employee vaccination at 313-410-8142.

To learn more information about Hepatitis A, visit http://www.detroitmi.gov/health.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: