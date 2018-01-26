DDOT Announces January Service Changes and Improvements

7 DDOT bus routes will see service changes and improvements

Route 21 Grand River will be extending further into Downtown Detroit providing service to major destinations such as Coleman A. Young Municipal Center and GM Renaissance Center

Effective Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 DDOT routes will see service changes and improvements. The impacted routes include the 15 Chicago/Davidson, 21 Grand River, 34 Gratiot, 42 Mid-City Loop, 45 Seven Mile, 92 Rosedale Express and 99 Fresh Wagon.

Detailed route descriptions on the service changes:

Route 15 Chicago/Davidson:

The West end of the route has been adjusted to use Evergreen, Plymouth and Burt Rd. Westbound trips will now operate via Chicago to Evergreen, North on Evergreen, West on Plymouth to Burt. The last bus stop will now be Plymouth & Burt Rd. Eastbound trips have been adjusted to operate via Burt Rd East on Chicago, then continue regular routing. Bus stops on Westbound Chicago between Evergreen and Burt are no longer served. Saturday and Sunday trips will now operate every 50 minutes for all day more reliable service.

Route 21 Grand River:

Grand River will now extend further into Downtown Detroit. Rosa Parks Transit Center will no longer be the final destination. The bus will no longer pull into the transit center. Instead, the Westbound bus will now stop at Michigan & Cass. Eastbound trips will now operate via Grand River to Washington, South on Washington, East on Larned, ending at St Antoine. The Westbound trip will start at Jefferson & St Antoine, West on Jefferson, North on Washington, West on Michigan, North on First, West on Grand River, then continue regular route. This adjustment will allow this route to serve major destinations such as Coleman A. Young Municipal and the GM Renaissance Center.

Route 34 Gratiot:

The bus will no longer pull into the transit center. Instead, the bus stop located at Michigan & Cass will be used at all times. The final stop for the North end of the route is now on 8 Mile.

Route 42 Mid-City Loop:

The South end of the route has been adjusted to use St Antoine, Mack, MLK and Second instead of Canfield. This adjustment will allow this route to serve more of the DMC and Wayne State University Campus.

Route 45 Seven Mile:

Weekday, midday service is improved to every 20 minutes. Previously the service ran every 25 minutes.

Route 92 Rosedale Express:

Additional trips offered including new Westbound morning service and new Eastbound afternoon service.

Route 99 Fresh Wagon:

The service will be discontinued for the winter season and will resume in April 2018.

For additional information on January service changes, please visit http://www.ridedetroittransit.com.

For questions or interview requests, please contact DDOT Marketing Manager, Nicole Simmons at 404-447-6177 or Simmonsn@detroitmi.gov.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: