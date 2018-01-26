Melissa Salguero receives 2018 Music Educator Award

Award recipient and nine finalists to receive cash honorariums with generous support and resources provided by The Grammy Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund

Melissa Salguero of P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake in the Bronx, N.Y., has been announced as the recipient of the 2018 Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy™ and GRAMMY Museum®. In addition, nine music teachers have been announced as finalists for the award. Initial nominations were submitted from all 50 states. Nominations and applications for the 2019 Music Educator Award are now open via www.grammymusicteacher.com. A complete list of the winner and finalists is below.

Finalists School Name City State

Melissa Salguero P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake Bronx N.Y.

Pamela Andrews Station Camp Elementary School Gallatin Tenn.

Victor de los Santos Santa Ana High School Santa Ana Calif.

Michelle Droe Lincoln Elementary Cedar Falls Iowa

Curtis Gaesser Folsom High School Folsom Calif.

Ralph Jackson Bridle Path Elementary School Lansdale Pa.

Brandi Jason Liberty High School Eldersburg Md.

Chris Maunu Arvada West High School Arvada Colo.

Darren McCoy Oak Harbor High School Oak Harbor Wash.

Vicky Stockton New York State School for the Deaf Rome N.Y.

A partnership and joint presentation of the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum, the Music Educator Award was established to recognize current educators (kindergarten through college, public and private schools) who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools.

The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher—students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators. Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students’ lives. The 2018 honoree will be in New York City, the host city of the GRAMMY Awards®, and will be recognized during GRAMMY® Week in January 2018. The recipient will also attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony on Jan. 28 and a range of GRAMMY

Museum events. In addition, the recipient will receive a $10,000 honorarium with matching school grants.

The grants provided to the finalists and schools are made possible by the generosity and support of the GRAMMY Museum’s Education Champion Ford Motor Company Fund. In addition, the American Choral Directors Association, National Association for Music Education, NAMM Foundation, and National Education Association support this program through outreach to their constituencies.

Melissa Salguero has been teaching music at P.S. 48 Joseph R. Drake Elementary School since 2010. Her goal is to foster creativity, curiosity, and a strong work ethic in her students through the power of music. Ms. Salguero was honored as the Lincoln Center Arts Teacher of the Year in 2013. In 2014, after P.S. 48 suffered a break-in, Ms. Salguero was invited to represent the school on “the Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Last year she was a semifinalist for the 2017 Music Educator Award.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.

about the grammy museum

Established in 2008 as a partnership between the Recording Academy and AEG, the GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum explores and celebrates all aspects of the art form—from the technology of the recording process to the legends who’ve made lasting marks on our cultural identity. In 2017, the Museum integrated with its sister organization, the GRAMMY Foundation®, to broaden the reach of its music education and preservation initiatives. As a unified organization, today, the GRAMMY Museum fulfills its mission of making music a valued and indelible part of our society through exhibits, education, grants, and public programming.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FORD MOTOR COMPANY FUND

Ford Motor Company Fund is the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company. Established in 1949, Ford Fund invests in transformational programs that advance innovation, empower people, promote social mobility, and improve community prosperity. Ford Fund works with local and global partners to create opportunities in education, encourage safe driving, enlist employee volunteers, and enrich community life. Ford Fund’s signature programs include Ford Blue Oval Scholars, Ford College Community Challenge, Ford Driving

Dreams, Ford Driving Skills for Life, Ford Next Generation Learning, and the Ford Volunteer Corps. For more information, visit http://community.ford.com, or join us on Facebook @FordFund and Twitter @FordFund.

