Michigan State Police launch diversity hiring initiative

We are also happy to share that representation from the Detroit Police Department will also be on hand to discuss their Recruitment & Academy Program.

Remember our goal is to provide “Bridges to Employment” …..while some candidates will ready for the opportunities, we know that we will need to provide support to most to “get ready for the opportunities”. Along with the Black Caucus Foundation interviewing candidates to “on-ramp” into the Bridges to Work Law Enforcement Program, we also will be interviewing for candidates for “on-ramp” into other skilled trade opportunities with our various program partners.

Who: Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan and the Michigan State Police

What: Bridges to Work As A Michigan State Trooper – Local & Diverse Candidate Recruiting Event

Accepting Applications & Conducting Interviews for 50 MSP Academy Slots

$40k upon acceptance to the Academy, $53k upon graduation

DESC Mobile Job Search Unit will be on-site to match attendees with Detroit area job openings

When: Saturday, January 27, 2018 11:00am – 1:00pm

Where: African American Commerce Center

17227 W. Seven Mile Road

Detroit, Michigan 48235

Contact: Trooper James Cheese: (269) 308 – 1078

Michigan State Police

Stephanie Nixon (313) 623 – 7542

Detroit Employment Solutions

Dr. KB Stallworth (313) 285 – 9234

Black Caucus Foundation of MI

Notes: Gated Parking Available to Media

Presenter & Job Seeker Interviews Available

Various Michigan State Police Unit Visuals with Officers on Display

State Trooper Job Applicant Minimum Qualification Summary:

-18 years of age

-High School Diploma or GED

-No Felony Record

-Good Driving Record

-Strong Interest in Community Service

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: