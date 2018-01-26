Money
Home > Money

Michigan State Police launch diversity hiring initiative


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

We are also happy to share that representation from the Detroit Police Department will also be on hand to discuss their Recruitment & Academy Program. 

 Remember our goal is to provide “Bridges to Employment” …..while some candidates will ready for the opportunities, we know that we will need to provide support to most to “get ready for the opportunities”.    Along with the Black Caucus Foundation interviewing candidates to “on-ramp” into the Bridges to Work Law Enforcement Program, we also will be interviewing for candidates for “on-ramp” into other skilled trade opportunities with our various program partners.

 

Who:                    Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan and the Michigan State Police

 

What:                  Bridges to Work As A Michigan State Trooper – Local & Diverse Candidate Recruiting Event

                              Accepting Applications & Conducting Interviews for 50 MSP Academy Slots

                              $40k upon acceptance to the Academy, $53k upon graduation

                              DESC Mobile Job Search Unit will be on-site to match attendees with Detroit area job openings

 

When:             Saturday, January 27, 2018   11:00am – 1:00pm

 

Where:                 African American Commerce Center

                              17227 W. Seven Mile Road

                              Detroit, Michigan 48235

 

 

Contact:              Trooper James Cheese:                               (269) 308 – 1078

                              Michigan State Police

 

                              Stephanie Nixon                                            (313) 623 – 7542

                              Detroit Employment Solutions

 

                              Dr. KB Stallworth                                           (313) 285 – 9234

                              Black Caucus Foundation of MI

                             

 

 

Notes:                  Gated Parking Available to Media

                              Presenter & Job Seeker Interviews Available

                              Various Michigan State Police Unit Visuals with Officers on Display

 

                              State Trooper Job Applicant Minimum Qualification Summary:

                                             -18 years of age

                                             -High School Diploma or GED

                                             -No Felony Record

                                             -Good Driving Record

                                             -Strong Interest in Community Service

 

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

Continue reading Michigan State Police launch diversity hiring initiative

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now