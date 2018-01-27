Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones to run for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones announces her bid for Congress to represent the people of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

“Following several weeks of conversations with constituents, faith-based leaders, business people and community members, I have decided to expand my service to include all of the people in Southeast Michigan at the federal level in the United States House of Representatives, representing Michigan’s 13th District,” says Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Re-elected to the Detroit City Council in the November 2017 General Election by substantial winning margins, Jones was also re-elected by her peers to serve as the President of the City Council. She continues to serve in that role as she competes in the primary for the open Congressional seat.

“I am proud of the work this City Council has done to restore respect and professional courtesy to the legislative process. I believe, as a group, the current members are working together to fight for the interests of Detroit residents. While, I love representing the people of Detroit as an at-large Council Member, I am excited to grow the scope of my advocacy and accept the challenge of leadership on a national level,” states Jones.

President Jones enters the race enjoying the support of many elected officials, faith-based and community leaders, business people, labor and other stakeholder groups. Jones reflects, “I am grateful and overwhelmed at the outpouring of support for my candidacy. As with all of my campaigns, I will be reaching out to constituents in the 13th Congressional District to hear their ideas, thoughts and concerns, and to share my vision for the district. While, I am familiar with all of the communities in the 13th Congressional District through my work with SEMCOG, the

Michigan Municipal League, and other organizations, this will be my first opportunity to serve as an elected representative for many in the district, and I look forward to that experience!”

Congresswoman Brenda L. Lawrence states, “Brenda Jones is a strong public servant and effective leader with a proven track record of making a difference in the lives of Detroiters. In Congress, we need leaders who have compassion, a heart for the people they represent, political courage, and a strong work ethic. That leader is Brenda Jones. The constituents of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District will be strongly represented with Brenda Jones as their Congresswoman.”

Brother Dallas Walker of Wyoming Church of Christ adds, “Council President Brenda Jones has been a member of our congregation, since 1967. I have had a front row seat in watching her entire career in public service, since 1973. She is a person of impeccable character and serves the people with phenomenal dedication. As her minister, I can validate that Brenda Jones will represent the 13th District with integrity, honor and faith. She has my full support in this effort. Her proven dedication will be a great positive force for our region.”

Jones declares, “Since, my first primary campaign for City Council in 2005, our message has resonated with voters and I have remained engaged during my four-terms. My campaign platform is the same urban agenda I have always championed, JONES – Jobs, Opportunities, Neighborhoods, Education and Safety. Now, I will be able to address this platform from a federal perspective. I look forward to ensuring the people of the 13th District are getting their fair share of federal assistance, access to programming and the funding they are entitled to.”

The 13th District seat opened with the retirement of John Conyers, Jr. “It is my intention to honor and carry on, to the best of my ability, the legacy of John Conyers. It is absolutely vital that the progress he made fighting for our human and civil rights is never forgotten. I will fight to fully restore the Voting Rights Act, and will challenge any threat to roll back the progress the Dean made while in office,” concludes Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: