Davison Elementary/ Middle School brings its ‘A’ Game

Congratulations to Davison Elementary/ Middle School’s Choir. They have been nominated again for the prestigious Gospel Stellar Award’s “Youth Project of the Year”: God’s Little Soldiers International Boys Choir Through the Years. They won this award in 2016, beating out all other Gospel youth projects in the country that were nominated. God’s Little Soldiers International Boys Choir’s organization has been around for 20 years strong; keeping with its mission to “Give inner city boys exposure beyond their urban setting.” This organization has traversed throughout the USA and abroad. They are one of the most popular gospel youth choirs in the nation. The co-founder and director James Render, a Michigan State Certified teacher at Davison Elementary/ Middle School(DPSCD) in Detroit, Michigan, says the constant support of the school’s administration (Principal: Randall Coleman and AP: Stacie Smith) has served has one of the compelling forces behind the choir’s continued success. The choir consists of 25 members.

The winner will be announced March 23, 2018, In Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: