Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival Announces 2018 Line Up


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
The City of Miami Gardens announces the highly anticipated 2018 artist lineup for its 13th annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) music festival, the signature event for this vibrant community. On March 17-18, 2018fans will again experience the ultimate festival event featuring the world’s top artists from the R&B, soul, jazz, hip-hop, and funk genres.

Hosted by nationally syndicated radio personality, Rickey Smiley, JITG will present this world-class line up to an anticipated 70,000 attendees at the Hard Rock Stadium located at 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Gracing the stage is the incomparable Chaka Khan and the soulful voices of Grammy award-winning songstresses Anita Baker and Fantasia. Iconic soul legend Smokey Robinson makes his first ever Jazz in the Gardens appearance, along with gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Back by popular demand are The Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars with this year’s lineup including Pieces of a DreamWalter Beasley, and Avery Sunshine.

Rounding out JITG, guests will enjoy an array of American and Caribbean cuisine, and indulge in a unique shopping experience with a marketplace of artwork, handbags, clothing, and memorabilia.

Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com and www.jazzinthegardens.com.

