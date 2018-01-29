Home

One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral

Straight out of a movie.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
NBL Rd 16 - Brisbane v Adelaide

Source: Jason O’Brien / Getty

One student at an Illinois high school made a shot that will go down in the history books.

At Evanston Township High School, freshman Blake Peters caught the rebound of a missed free throw and right when the buzzer was about to ring he launched the ball towards the opposite end of the court. You’ll have to watch the rest below!

The amazing shot caused Blake’s team to win the game 45-44.

The video was posted to YouTube on Friday, and has since received over 139,000 views and counting. Here’s the shot again from a different angle!

Incredible.

