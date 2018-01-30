‘Black Panther’ Just Broke The Internet And The Movie Hasn’t Even Come Out Yet

Last night, Black Panther premiered and the Internet is rightfully losing its mind. Everyone from celebrities to critics are praising from the film, which has high expectations. In case you are living under a rock, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, who is also the king of Wakanda. T’Challa and his army team up against an evil force that is trying to create international war.

Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie also includes some serious Black boy and girl magic: Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya and many more who will became stars once the film is released on February 16, 2018. We are sure you can’t wait so in the meantime, check out the epic reactions to Black Panther.

Black Panther is the best MCU movie ever. I was blown away from start to finish and I’m not even being biased. This was by far the best marvel movie to date. Thank you, Ryan Coogler! #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/8Qh0hlOYAb — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 30, 2018

Just got back from the Black Panther premiere and after party. You will see this movie five or six times. It is everything and then some. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 30, 2018

https://twitter.com/donaldglover/status/958272095007383552

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

Black Panther was incredible, and powerful and everything we need right now. The words “cultural phenomenon” have never felt more appropriate. Everyone pleaseeeee do yourself a favor and go see it. — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN — jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 30, 2018

Ryan Coogler had something to say, y'all. So #BlackPanther is a Marvel movie with a message. The revolution will not be televised but this flick is straight up revolutionary! Danai and Leticia steal every scene they are in. I'm crying nerds tears cuz…. pic.twitter.com/AUojmReXb9 — Jacqueline (@THATJacqueline) January 30, 2018

#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves. This world’s livelihood is in our blood. pic.twitter.com/FscW1hWbI6 — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 30, 2018

Y'all. Y'ALL. Y'ALL. #BlackPanther is everything I wanted and so much more. Ryan Coogler has changed game for MCU. My God. pic.twitter.com/12dfz0xKkk — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) January 30, 2018

Still recovering from seeing Black Panther last night. Epic, empowering and will be a cultural phenomenon… also, expect tons of memes. ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽#BlackPanther — Clay (@claycane) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE

BLACK PANTHER IS A MASTERPIECE it’s not even out yet but facts only — bernice (@stanweirdo) January 30, 2018

And of course, from NewsOne.

Fam – we saw Black Panther last night and our lives are changed. Superhero movies and cinema will never be the same. #BlackPanther @theblackpanther pic.twitter.com/YTfv4OV1iB — NewsOne (@newsone) January 30, 2018

Twitter tells no lies. Expect for Black Panther to break box office records the weekend of February 16.

