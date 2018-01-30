CBC and black leaders protest Trump policies, protests planned

Just days before Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, Congressional Black Caucus members called for impeachment proceedings to begin against the controversial POTUS, and reality show personality Donald Trump. In a 355-66 vote for Trump’s removal from office, CBC members led by Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), vowed to protest the SOTU with several making the decision not to attend the address. So as Trump takes the podium on the floor of the House of Representatives tonight, the stark contrasts between the current administration and that of his predecessor will loom over the crowd assembled at the House of Representatives like a tempest ready to unleash its fury on everyone and everything in its wake.

And not one founding member of the CBC will be in the room to hear him. Noticeably absent, the legendary and well respected statesman from Georgia, Congressman John Lewis, who announced his decision to boycott the president’s address to the nation. “In good conscience, I cannot and will not sit there and listen at him as he gives the State of the Union address,” said Lewis. Both Black Americans in the room and those gathered in protest at venues around the nation, may be particularly apprehensive about this president’s tendency to cause division and incite violence in an increasingly unstable political landscape. Weeks after Donald Trump called Haiti, El Salvador and the continent of Africa “shit hole countries” during a meeting on immigration with members of Congress in the Oval Office, blacks, Latinos, Muslims and a host of other minority populations are re-examining life in the U.S. and what the president’s promise of making “America great again,” means.

A review of the president’s accomplishments during his turbulent year-long tenure (feels so much longer), underscores his contempt for people of color and his unabashed propensity to trod on the U.S. constitution and the rule of law. Under his remarkably short list of accomplishments, he’s managed to insult just about everybody in the world with his Stalinesque approach to destroy burgeoning and long-standing relationships with allies in debasing taunts and ill-conceived flaunting of power.

In the Foreign Affairs and National Security arena … Under Trump, America has retreated from its global and moral leadership roles, alienated its democratic allies, and abandoned those liberal ideals that did make America great. The country is more isolated, less respected and ultimately less safe under President Trump’s leadership. He continues to draw the ire of international friends and foe and appears to be hell bent on creating conflict with world leaders. Think United Kingdom, North Korea, Russia, the Middle East and even Canada. And although Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on the global environment issues, that action was not so much an environment or foreign affairs issue, as it was a lynchpin master plan and life long objective; to eliminate Obama-era policies in a push to erase the Obama legacy. That detrimental and ill-guided decision, was ironically followed by a series of climate-related disasters in the United States, from devastating hurricanes to wildfires.

On Healthcare … The most recent sign of Trump’s political and philosophical devolution are marked by a nearly almost incomprehensible lack of caring for Americans in need. The success of the Affordable Care Act has been a hard pill for him to swallow, so much so that he ran amuck of party protocol and in a theatrical scene worthy of a reality tv show personality, he signed an executive order to repeal the ACA after a number of failed attempts to come up with at least a comparable healthcare plan. Instead Trump chose to ignore the mandate of the people and requests from GOP officials to drop it and focus on battles he could win. Even with the signing of the executive order to repeal the ACA, to date that has not happened.

Trump is such a victim of his own self-induced paranoia about the Obama legacy that he signed yet another executive order to give the Interior Department the power to alter or abolish national monuments which were protected by policy established under the Obama administration.

Immigration … And then there’s that prickly political hotbed that he insists on lying in – immigration. Trump’s immigration policy in its current state, promises to reduce illegal immigration, build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, implement rigid and restrictive travel bans, and bring DACA to an end. With an executive order in one hand and a pair of Department of Homeland Security memos in the other, the Trump administration has significantly hardened the country’s policies regarding illegal immigration. Again, in part to undermine another Obama-era policy which also included guidelines for deporting unauthorized immigrants, and placed the highest priority on gang members, felons and those who could conceivably pose a threat to Homeland security.

But the harsh reality of Trump’s immigration policy is sealed with this clause “no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens [be recognized] and safe from potential enforcement.” So, the inscription on the Statue of Liberty which reads in part, “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses … ” is becoming a foreign concept and a distant memory. Note: Michigan congresswoman Debbie Dingell was accompanied by Cindy Garcia to the State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Garcia’s husband Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper from Lincoln Park, moved to the U.S. with his parents at the age of 10. But on Jan. 15 the Martin Luther King holiay, the devoted husband and father was ripped from the embrace of his family and sent packing to Mexico.

The jury is in: Trump has recklessly alienated America’s allies; fueled the flames of social upheaval, stoked the fire of civil unrest and increased risk to Americans at home and abroad, with not much to show for his antic. He has however caused incomprehensible damage to the nation’s global reputation and put all Americans in jeopardy regardless of creed, color and character. In one year Trump has irreparably damaged the American way of life, and simultaneously diminished the quality of life for all people on the planet. He’s bringing down the house and laid bare the depth of his disdain for citizens from all walks of life. In this fact, in his matter he does not discriminate.

