Norwest Gallery of Art Celebrates Detroit’s Black Aesthetic

As the resurgence of Detroit continues to be centered around a glittering downtown, businesses and initiatives in the surrounding are quietly contributing a bustling community arts scene. For Asia Hamilton, gallery Director and Chief Curator, the decision to open an art gallery in the Grandmont-Rosedale neighborhood was rooted in a mission to quickly establish Norwest Gallery as one of the hottest galleries in the city dedicated to contemporary African-American and African Art.

“I grew up on the northwest side,” Hamilton notes, “The name is an ode to the Norwest Theater that I visited growing up on this side of town.” The nostalgic tribute to the legendary theater is just one example of how the Norwest Gallery will represent Detroit and national artists in an organic and exciting way born of passion and pride.

With a commitment to promoting artistic works that provide an engaging and explosive aesthetic, Norwest Gallery’s ultimate goal is to maintain a high level of excellence, while providing their audience with the highest caliber of art locally, nationally and internationally. Programming at Norwest Gallery will include Master Classes & Workshops, Artist-in-Residence, Artist Studios, a Student Art Council, and a host of exhibitions and events.

Norwest Gallery of Art (NGA is a cultural incubator supported by the Kresge Foundation and Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation(GRDC). The inaugural exhibition, during Black History Month, is entitled Détroit Noir: A Celebration of The Black Aesthetic. The full run of the show is February 3rd through 28, 2018. The exhibition theme is curated by Asia Hamilton and co-curated by Tanya Stephens and is based on ideologies and perspectives of visual art exploring contemporary black life, culture, and aesthetic either figuratively, technically, or contextually using various mediums.

The official grand opening and ribbon cutting for Norwest Gallery are Saturday. Feb. 10, 2018 from 2pm to 6pm. Regular hours of operation will be Wednesday through Saturday from 12noon to 7pm, and Sundays from 12noon to 6pm.

