Michigan’s drunk driving laws second worst in the nation

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has released the 2018 Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving Report to the Nation, which rates every state’s drunk driving laws and highlights drunk driving countermeasures related to MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving. The report explains MADD’s vision to literally eliminate drunk driving in America.

The state rating of drunk driving reform efforts placed Michigan laws in the bottom 10 percent of the nation. Michigan received 1 star on the 5-star rating scale. “Michigan is the second worst state in the country when it comes to enacting drunk driving laws that are proven to save lives,” said MADD Michigan Victim Services Manager Angel Harris. “MADD looks forward to working with legislators to pass laws that will stop the senseless, 100 percent preventable tragedies caused by drunk driving.”

MADD awarded stars to states for adopting drunk driving laws and/or implementing proven countermeasures that include: • Conducting sobriety checkpoints ​• Ignition interlocks for all drunk driving offenders • Creating enhanced penalties for those who drive drunk with children in the vehicle • Participating in “no-refusal” activities for those suspected of drunk driving, such as expedited warrants and requiring ignition interlocks for suspected offenders who refuse an alcohol test • Utilizing Administrative License Revocation for drunk driving offenders — the revocation of driving privileges upon arrest.

The five categories each have two subcategories, allowing for half-star ratings for states that need to improve their existing laws. For example, all states that conduct sobriety checkpoints receive a half-star, but those that conduct them at least once a month receive a full star. The report recommends Michigan to pass an all-offender ignition interlock law; legalize sobriety checkpoints and ensure they are conducted at least monthly; make ignition interlocks available to first-time offenders upon arrest; enact a law making child endangerment a felony; expedite warrants for suspected drunk drivers who refuse an alcohol test; and enact administrative license revocation to improve its rating and increase public safety. MADD’s Report to the Nation is available at madd.org/2018campaignreport. MADD is the sole author of the report, which is based on 38 years of experience working to pass lifesaving legislation, along with data from various respected government, research and public safety organization sources.

For more information about MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, visit http://www.madd.org/campaign.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: