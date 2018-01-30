Win Passes to see BLACK PANTHER

Click below to download a pass for two to an advance screening of BLACK PANTHER on Monday, February 12 at 7:00PM at the MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16.

http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/581565

BLACK PANTHER: Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

“Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernovand Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay. (MARVEL) This film is rated PG-13.

BLACK PANTHER has been rated PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action violence, and a brief rude gesture.

IN THEATERS FEBRUARY 16!

