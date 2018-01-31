A Weekend Of J. Dilla

When music producer, J Dilla, passed away in 2006 from complications from lupus–the landscape of music changed forever. While his legacy was solidified during his life with epic production for A Tribe Called Quest, Janet Jackson, and Detroit’s own Slum Village, in death his career has become the stuff of legends. During the month of February, parties take place around the world to celebrate the incredible hip-hop and neo-soul music that Dilla pioneered. In Detroit, celebrations for J. Dilla have taken place since his passing. For the last three years, these celebrations have been officially branded as “Dillatroit.”

This year, Dillatroit celebrations are presented in collaboration with events at The Detroit Institute of Arts, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and the Detroit Institute for Music Education. The schedule allows for local and visiting celebrants of all ages to participate in events over three days, Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th.

Friday Night Live! The Music of J Dilla

Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Free to Tri-County residents

Detroit Institute of Arts Rivera Court

Detroiter and 2017 Kresge Eminent Artist Wendell Harrison and musicians from his Rebirth organization will perform composer/conductor Miguel Atwood Ferguson’s arrangements of J Dilla’s music. Performances will take place in Rivera Court.

Family Performance: Cecelia Sharpe & Urban Stringz II Youth Ensemble perform Music of J Dilla

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. Free to Tri-County residents

Detroit Institute of Arts Rivera Court

Cellist Cecelia Sharpe will perform the music of J Dilla with Urban Stringz II Youth Ensemble.

7th Annual Dilla Youth Day

Sunday, Feb. 11, 1–7 p.m. Free

Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Youth explore the dynamic world of hip-hop through hands-on activities. Learn how to lay down a track, write your own rhymes, and much, much more.

Dillatroit3

Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $25

Detroit Institute for Music Education

The culminating concert Dillatroit3 features performances by RocNation artist, Jay Electronica, Guilty Simpson, Phat Kat, Obie Trice and more. Ticket sales from this event benefit the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation.

