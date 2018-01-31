AARP FOUNDATION TAX-AIDE CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

50 million served, 50 million more to go

Beginning Thursday and continuing through April 17, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program in Michigan and across the country.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, celebrating its 50 th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide started in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site. Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at 5,000 locations. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

In Michigan, more than 1,000 volunteers offer assistance at 145 sites, including senior centers, libraries, malls, banks, community centers and other convenient locations.

“We could not provide this valuable service without our dedicated volunteers, who make an indelible mark on the communities they help,” said Paula D. Cunningham, AARP Michigan State Director.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2017, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.37 billion in income tax refunds and more than $222 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

Last year, Michigan AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 66,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. Those who filed through Tax-Aide received more than $26 million in returns and nearly $3 million in Earned Income Tax Credits.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.

About AARP Foundation AARP Foundation works to ensure that low-income older adults have nutritious food, affordable housing, a steady income, and strong and sustaining bonds. We collaborate with individuals and organizations who share our commitment to innovation and our passion for problem-solving. Supported by vigorous legal advocacy, we create and advance effective solutions that help struggling older adults transform their lives. AARP Foundation is the affiliated charity of AARP.

