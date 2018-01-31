Grow Detroit’s Young Talent employment program launches now

The road to meaningful summer employment for more than 8,000 Detroit youth begins today with the opening of the application period for Mayor Mike Duggan’s Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program.

Launched in 2015, GDYT is the premier coordinator, fundraiser and marketer for all local businesses that want to provide summer youth employment opportunities for youth ages 14-24. Last year, 8,127 youth were employed at 659 work sites through 230 employers for six weeks. Prior to GDYT, approximately 2,500 Detroit youth would have summer jobs each year through a series of smaller independent programs.

At a kickoff breakfast hosted at DTE Energy headquarters Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Mayor was joined by many of the program’s key supporters, including Gerry Anderson, DTE Energy Chairman and CEO; Cindy Pasky, Strategic Staffing Solutions President and CEO; Tonya Allen, Skillman Foundation President and CEO; and Nicole Sherard Freeman, Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation CEO. The Mayor also acknowledged the City’s other key partner – Connect Detroit.

“Over the past few years, the business, philanthropic and government communities have worked together to send an important message to our youth that we are committed to helping prepare them for their futures,” said Mayor Duggan. “We are continuing that tradition this year and improving the program to provide many GDYT participants the opportunity for training beyond the six weeks of the program.”

As young people start to apply for the summer jobs that will be available starting in July, the Mayor also is encouraging Detroit area companies and foundations to provide funding and work experiences for Detroit young people, ages 14 – 24.

“DTE Energy is committed to ensure our youth are prepared to build a future for themselves and Detroit by offering meaningful work experiences,” said Gerry Anderson, chairman and CEO, DTE Energy. “I encourage other business leaders to join us in supporting Grow Detroit’s Young Talent to improve the number and quality of summer jobs inside their businesses.”

Youth looking for summer employment and organizations that want to participate should go to http://www.GDYT.org today, the Mayor said.

A University of Michigan study proves GDYT is improving outcomes for Detroit’s youth. Based on a multi-year analysis of GDYT conducted by U-M’s Youth Policy Lab, participants, two years after participating in the program, are:

More likely to be enrolled in school

Less likely to be chronically absent

More likely to take the SAT

More likely to have graduated from high school

“Summer jobs are an important step in building a young person’s career,” said Cindy Pasky, Strategic Staffing Solutions CEO and co-chair of the Mayor’s Workforce Development Board. “That job means new skills, experiences, networks, and confidence. Young people will come away with a better sense of the opportunities open to them, and they’ll begin to work toward achieving them.”

A new component of this year’s GDYT program is the career specialist pilot program. Under the pilot program, 400 students across five schools will work with career specialist partners and school staff to get career-specific instruction year round. The goal is a 25% increase in the number of employer-paid jobs and internships at private sector companies. These training and internships opportunities will be aligned with several high-growth/high-demand employment sectors.

Other key components of the GDYT program include:

Expanded vocational training

Opportunities to earn industry recognized training certifications

Career-pathway internships for second- and third-year GDYT youth ages 16 and older

In addition to announcing the opening of enrollment for both employers and youths, Mayor Duggan welcomed Jason Lee as the new GDYT executive director. Lee will oversee the program and raise funds to provide work experiences. Last year, $9.2 million was raised for the program. The goal for 2018 is $11 million and will cover the raise in minimum wage and additional staff.

Detroit youth interested in a summer job should apply at http://www.GDYT.org. Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor or providing summer work experiences for Detroit youth may register at the GDYT Web site also.

After an individual applies through GDYT.org, the applicant will be screened. During May and June, employers will have the opportunity to interview candidates at GDYT-sponsored career fairs. Otherwise, youth applicants will be selected based upon both employer request and a random selection process among the applicants.

Orientation sessions preparing successful GDYT applicants for the workplace will take place and include 12 hours of work readiness training at a worksite.

2018 Program Timeline

January 31 Application Process Begins at http://www.GDYT.org

March 17 Application Process Ends

April Applicants Contacted, Start of Employer Match and Interview Process

May – June Job Readiness Training and Orientation Sessions

Early July Work Experience Begins

Last Year’s Major GDYT Sponsors

Accenture LLP

Bank of America Charitable Foundation

Chemical Bank

Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation

Citizens Bank

City of Detroit (CDBG)

Community Foundation of SE Michigan

Crain’s Communications

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority

Dresner Foundation

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Foundation

Employer Partners Matching Funds

Federal Government (WIOA, DOL)

Fifth Third Bank

Ford Foundation

Ford Fund

GM Global Corporate Giving

JPMorgan Chase

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Kresge Foundation

MGM Grand Detroit

Mrs. Marjorie S. Fisher Fund

PNC Bank

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

Skillman Foundation

Strategic Staffing Solutions

Suzanne Shank, Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., LLC

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

Wayne County

WK Kellogg Foundation

