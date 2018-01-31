Motor City Match continues to boost retail in city’s commercial corridors

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation’s Motor City Match program is helping to revitalize Detroit’s neighborhood retail by helping businesses start or grow, often in commercial clusters. Of the 13 businesses approved in Round 10 for a total of $600,000 in cash awards, eight will be located near other Match businesses — some in the same building. Among the neighborhoods represented are: New Center, The Villages, Jefferson-Chalmers, East Riverfront, Livernois Ave., and Downtown.

“We are really starting to see how all our efforts are working together to revitalize neighborhood businesses, create new jobs and keep retail dollars right here in the city,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “The city is investing in infrastructure improvements in commercial corridors to create retail enthusiasm. Motor City Match and our companion program, Motor City Re-Store, are focusing on the same areas, creating walkable, attractive and sustainable neighborhood retail clusters.”

Motor City Match has awarded 113 Detroit-based businesses and building owners $5 million in matching cash grants since the program first was established in 2015. The Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of the City of Detroit approved the current round of awards earlier today.

Cooking with Que in New Center, which was approved for a $60,000 award, is an example of a growing Motor City Match cluster. It will be locating next to Round 10 cash awardee Ferne Boutique and on the same block as Round 9 cash awardee, New Center Eatery and Round 4 design awardee, Rose’s Fine Foods. Cooking with Que owner, Quiana Broden, said her business focuses on how people can eat healthier with an emphasis on plant-based food.

“I’m a vegan, but I realized years ago that the way you eat can transform your life,” said Broden, who is known as “Que.” “I’m a product of Detroit and knowing that hard work, effort and attitude will help to get you far in life. The money from Motor City Match will go a long way to helping me achieve my dream.”

Business Awardees

In all, the program’s tenth round grants ranged from $10,000 to $65,000. Businesses earning matching cash awards were: (Asterisks note businesses located near other Match awardees.)

• Detroit River Sports – $65,000*

• Cooking with Que – $60,000*

• Mac Galleries – $60,000*

• Shears And Shaving – $55,000*

• Alma Kitchen – $50,000*

• Banner Sign Company – $45,000

• Grit and Glamour by Pink Pump – $40,000

• Detroit City Fieldhouse – $40,000

• Drizzle Dreams – $30,000*

• Pink Poodle Dress Lounge – $25,000*

• Ferne Boutique – $10,000*

Building Awardees

Two buildings also received cash grants to help create better spaces for new business tenants:

• 3506 Gratiot, J.P. Kush & Associates – $60,000

• 269 Walker, Pembury Holdings – $60,000

DEGC Vice President for Small Business, Michael S. R. Rafferty led the award event, saying, “It is very encouraging to see the variety of businesses represented here. Among others, they include an historic building, three clothing stores, an indoor soccer fieldhouse, a kayak touring operation, an insurance agent and a company that prints banners for Little Caesars Arena. Over time, businesses like these will create retail destinations and give Detroiters access to the goods and services they demand and deserve.”

The Round 10 awards ceremony was held at Detroit Training Center on Lorraine Street in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood. Detroit Training Center received a $100,000 grant in Round One of the Motor City Match program. Co-owner Patrick Beal said, “We’ve had thousands of trainees sitting in the chairs that Motor City Match helped us purchase, and many of those people have secured good paying new jobs. We are particularly proud of returning citizens who use the training as a stepping stone to a new, productive life.”

Other Awards

Motor City Match supports businesses from idea to open, and in this round the EDC approved awards for 86 other businesses in three non-cash categories:

• 50 businesses received business plan assistance

• 29 businesses will receive help finding an appropriate space

• 7 businesses will receive help designing the space they are moving into

Background

Motor City Match Awards are presented four times a year in four categories: a matching cash grant, or assistance with business planning, design or location selection. In all, 99 Detroit small business owners and entrepreneurs will receive some form of assistance from Motor City Match in its 10th round.

Since the program was launched more than two years ago, Motor City Match has distributed $5 million in grant funds to businesses opening in Detroit’s neighborhood commercial corridors. To date, 36 businesses have opened after receiving Motor City Match cash or other assistance and 33 more are under construction.

Through all 10 rounds, Motor City Match has assisted 957 businesses:

• 84 percent are located in neighborhoods outside of Downtown and Midtown

• 54 percent are owned by Detroit residents

• 71 percent are minority-owned

• 63 prcent are women-owned

DEGC’s Small Business team provides consulting and expertise to Motor City Match winners. Staffers are continually developing new resources that give start-up businesses the opportunity to be successful at every phase of their lifecycle.

About Motor City Match

Motor City Match is a unique partnership between the City of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Motor City Match is funded with more than $7 million in federal community block grant funds distributed to Detroit, as well as with city funds approved by Detroit City Council and support from local foundations. Competitive financial assistance is supported by a broad partnership of Southeast Michigan community development financial institutions, Bank of America Charitable Foundation and other foundations, and corporations.

Motor City Match applications are available quarterly. The next window for building and business owners to apply will be March 1, 2018 to April 1, 2018. Application details are available at http://www.MotorCityMatch.com.

