By The Grace Of God: 3rd Degree Burn Victim Shares Photos Of Her Miraculous Recovery

Meet Rose. She was 16 years old when she got burned in a bonfire explosion. The 1st picture shows when she was in the ICU with 3rd degree burns to her face. The second picture is her now, at 18, in her senior pictures. What a miraculous recovery!!!💪 . P.S. Rose's mom Delaney Mclachlan sent this in and it was posted with her approval ❤@delaneyros3

