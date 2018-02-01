HAP and Oak Street Health join forces for geriatric care

As people tend to live longer, healthcare programs have to be created to address issues and concerns of that same aging population. Detroit-based Health Alliance Plan (HAP) has partnered with Oak Street Health to offer HAP Midwest MI Health Link members with a new, more personalized way to manage their health.

HAP Midwest MI Health Link members receive both Medicare and Michigan Medicaid health care services as part of MI Health Link, a program jointly run by the State of Michigan and the federal government to provide better health care for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid. HAP Midwest manages the health and well-being of these members with comprehensive primary care services to keep them healthy. The Health Link members now will primarily visit Oak Street Health centers, to receive their healthcare services.

“The new community-based model that Oak Street is offering gives our members the help and tools to ensure they’re taking the best care of themselves,” said Dr. Michael Genord, Senior Vice President & Chief Medical Officer for HAP and Chief Executive Officer of HAP Midwest Health Plan. “The comfortable environment will keep people coming back more often and will take the fear out of visiting the doctor.”

The partnership with Oak Street Health gives HAP Midwest MI Health Link members who live in Detroit and surrounding areas access to the healthcare center that specializes in managing all facets of well-being for older adults with complex medical needs. Through HAP Midwest, members also have access to home and community-based support and services to help them live independently.

Oak Street staff meet with patients three times as often compared to the time spent with patients in a standard doctor’s office. The increased time with the patient establishes trust and inspires the patient to visit more often. This proven strategy has reduced Medicare hospitalizations in other Oak Street facilities by more than 40 percent.

