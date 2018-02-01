Learn More During Black History Month About Diabetes and Kidney Disease with PATH

The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM) is recognizing African American History Month in February by spreading awareness about the increased risk of diabetes and kidney disease in African Americans, and the importance of lifestyle changes to prevent and manage these health issues. For African American adults with diabetes, it’s important to take care of your health to prevent kidney failure and other health complications. One way to manage your health is to join an NKFM Personal Action Toward Health (PATH) workshop. The no-cost workshops provide skills and tools to help people with long-term health problems and their loved ones to live healthier lives. Diabetes PATH is for people living with type 2 diabetes. The next workshop in Detroit is:

Diabetes PATH

Salvation Army

3000 Conner Street

Detroit, MI 48215

Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Six sessions total: February 6, 13, 20, 27; March 6, 13

PATH Workshops (no cost to participants)-

Kidney PATH (for people living with chronic kidney disease)

Harper University Hospital

3990 John R Street, Conference Room 1604

Detroit, MI 48201

Mondays, 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Eight sessions total: March 19, 26; April 9, 16, 23, 30; May 7, 14

Note: Parking is covered if you use valet.

To register, contact PATH programs at 800-482-1455 or email PATHprograms@nkfm.org

Diabetes PATH (for people living with type 2 diabetes)

East Grand Boulevard Church of God in Christ

1432 East Grand Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48211

Mondays, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Six sessions total: June 4, 11, 18, 25; July 2, 9

To register, call Health Connect at 866-501-3627

To register, call Beaumont Health at (313) 586-5488 or register online at www.beaumont.org/classes-events.

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure among African Americans. An estimated 4.9 million—18.7%—of all non-Hispanic blacks age 20 and older have diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes. Minority youth are also affected; type 2 diabetes is more common than type 1 diabetes in non-Hispanic blacks ages 10-19. Additionally, African Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes as non-Hispanic whites and are more likely to suffer diabetes-related complications, such as kidney failure and lower extremity amputations.

In fact, unmanaged diabetes is four times more likely to cause kidney failure in African Americans than in non-Hispanic whites and can also lead to serious complications such as blindness, limb amputation, heart attack and stroke. The good news is that people with diabetes can reduce the risk for these complications by controlling blood glucose, blood pressure and blood lipids. The following steps can also help individuals with diabetes control their disease and prevent or delay complications:

Learn About Diabetes. Diabetes means that your blood glucose (sugar) is too high. Diabetes is serious because it can damage your heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

Diabetes means that your blood glucose (sugar) is too high. Diabetes is serious because it can damage your heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. Know Your Numbers. Ask your doctor what diabetes target numbers are best for you. Learn about your A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol numbers. In addition, if you are a smoker, quit today. Call 1-800-QUITNOW (784-8669) for help.

Ask your doctor what diabetes target numbers are best for you. Learn about your A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol numbers. In addition, if you are a smoker, quit today. Call 1-800-QUITNOW (784-8669) for help. Manage Your Diabetes. Keep track of your diabetes numbers, be active on most days of the week, eat healthy and don’t smoke.

Keep track of your diabetes numbers, be active on most days of the week, eat healthy and don’t smoke. Get Regular Care. Contact your health care team if you have any questions or problems as you manage your diabetes, medicines or supplies.

Despite the increased risk of kidney disease and diabetes in African Americans, type 2 diabetes can be managed, and research shows that type 2 diabetes can be prevented or delayed in minority groups. You can cut your risk for developing type 2 diabetes by as much as 58% by losing weight, eating less fat and fewer calories, and being active for 30 minutes, 5 days a week.

For more information about the prevention or management of diabetes and kidney disease and, please visit www.nkfm.org or call 800-482-1455.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: