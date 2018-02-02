Detroit at Work training fair showcases free training options

The City of Detroit workforce program ‘Detroit at Work’, launched by Mayor Mike Duggan at his State of the City speech in 2017, will convene dozens of training partners at an Education and Training Fair February 6 at Northwest Activities Center.

The event, which will run from 9am – 1pm, will showcase the wide range of demand-driven training options available free to Detroiters through the Detroit at Work program.

Training options are offered across a number of potential career sectors, including healthcare, information technology, skilled trades, manufacturing, and retail/hospitality. After selecting their preferred course options, attendees will go through a registration process and then meet with a Career Adviser to work with them on what is needed to qualify for each course.

“There are more career opportunities available to Detroiters than there have been in decades” said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, President and CEO of city workforce agency Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC). “It’s exciting that some of those opportunities offer training so that Detroiters can upgrade their skills to better fit what employers require.

“This fair is the perfect opportunity to find out what the fast-growing career sectors are, what training is available for those careers, and which employers are hiring.”

Training partners will in many cases be accompanied by employers who hire graduates of the training programs, who can speak with jobseekers about what careers can await them on successful completion of training.

“It is important that we continue to make Detroiters aware of the many training options available that are linked to careers” said Linda Tinsley, Business Manager/Student Services at Focus: HOPE, who have so far graduated over 100 Detroiters from the Detroit at Work healthcare training program, leading to 76 job offers. “Events like this are a great way to allow Detroiters to make informed choices about what career paths they can access, and what training the city is making available to give jobseekers the tools they need.”

“Detroit at Work connects Detroiters to jobs and opportunity” said Jeff Donofrio, Executive Director of Workforce Development for Mayor Duggan. “With some of the highest demand for talent in years, now’s the time to enroll in training that connects to good paying jobs and careers.”

The Education and Training Fair will take place at the Detroit at Work Career Center located in Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers on the city’s northwest side. No appointment is necessary but interested jobseekers can visit detroitatwork.com for more information and to pre-register.

About Detroit at Work

Detroit at Work is an initiative of Mayor Mike Duggan to build Detroit’s talent pool and streamline the range of employment and training opportunities available across the city of Detroit. Through trainings, job search assistance and career services, Detroiters at all levels of education, experience and skillsets can access opportunity through Detroit at Work. Jobseekers interested in these opportunities should visit detroitatwork.com.

About DESC

Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) is the City of Detroit’s workforce agency and the fiscal and administrative agent of the Mayor’s Workforce Development Board (MWDB) appointed by the Mayor of Detroit. It is also the lead agency behind the ‘Detroit at Work’ initiative.

