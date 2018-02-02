NEW GIG: Yvonne Cowser Yancy Named The Fresh Market’s SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer

The Fresh Market Inc., a leading specialty grocery retailer, has named Yvonne Cowser Yancy as the company’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Yancy joins The Fresh Market with more than 20 years of experience in human resources in both private and public sectors. She will be responsible for its field and home office human resource and benefit functions, including talent acquisition, organizational design and development, training, compensation and health and wellness functions.

Yancy has extensive experience in the human resources field, having worked with several Fortune 500 companies including GE Capital, Ashland Inc., Lincoln Financial Group, Turner Broadcasting and SunTrust Bank. Prior to assuming her new position at The Fresh Market, she served as the commissioner of human resources for the City of Atlanta, where she oversaw all HR functions that impacted 8,500 employees and 5,000 retirees, such as health and wellness benefit plans, labor relations, talent acquisition, HRIS and the employee assistance program.

“[Yvonne’s] ability to design, implement and lead HR initiatives will help cement The Fresh Market as an industry leader from a hiring and employee satisfaction standpoint,” says Larry Appel, president and CEO of The Fresh Market.

An Atlanta native, Yancy holds an MBA in employee relations from Georgia State University and a Bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University. She has a lifetime commitment to civic and charitable organizations, such as the Atlanta Chapter of The Links Inc., and is a former member of the SHRM Atlanta Board of Directors. She currently serves on the boards of the progressive arts organization WonderRoot and the Central Outreach and Advocacy Center, which provides services to local homeless Atlanta communities.

“The spirit of The Fresh Market is an integral piece of what sets this company apart in the industry,” Yancy explains. “As I join The Fresh Market team, I am committed to applying my experiences in both the public and private sector to further a prosperous and welcoming workplace for all of our employees.”

Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market Inc. is a specialty grocery retailer focused on providing fresh, delicious food with friendly service in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

