Russell Westbrook Gives Priceless Reaction To Fan Getting In His Face On Court

One Denver Nuggets fan was a little too hype when his team won against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

Here’s what happened…

Right before the buzzer was about to sound, Nuggets player Gary Harris shot a three pointer allowing his team to win against OKC in the nick of time.

One fan was so hype about the play, he decided to run onto the court and rub it in Russell Westbrook‘s face. The OKC player was not having it.

As soon as the fan intruded his space, he shoved him out the way and gave the classic Russell Westbrook face.

This fan got a little too hyped in front of Russ 😳 pic.twitter.com/38kggJ5AIq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2018

No chill.

Russell had more to say about the matter back in the locker room.

After last night's postgame altercation with a fan, Russell Westbrook wasn't happy. pic.twitter.com/t3L3TTj1hA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2018

Many on social media acknowledged how lucky the fan was to not get hurt.

i don't know why these cats think they can't get dropped https://t.co/TanAHqWejm — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) February 2, 2018

Next time, they might want to keep their excitement to their seat, or Russell might give them more than a shove.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: