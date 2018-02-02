WCCCD breaks ground for City Center project

The Wayne County Community College District campus in the city’s downtown is expanding following a groundbreaking Thursday for a $25 million campus building that will focus on health, wellness and education.

The City Center project, on Fort Street and Howard, is the final construction project in the district’s 20-year “Pathways to Transformation” strategic plan. The building will sit next to the WCCCD Downtown Campus and is expected to be complete in spring 2019.

“City Center is the zenith of our capital plans,” said Mary Ellen Stempfle, chairwoman of the WCCCD’s board of trustees, during the groundbreaking ceremony. “City Center provides spaces for disciplinary meetings, teachings and interaction between students and their instructors that today’s programs in higher education demand. It’s a hybrid facility that consolidates workforce development and training programs for our staff and students.”

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: