Home

Atlanta Stand Up: A Gucci Mane, Migos, And Lil Yachty Collaboration Tape Is In The Works

Five of Atlanta's most famous are teaming up


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment
The Set Gala

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

 

Gucci Mane teased a project in January that seems to now be coming to fruition. The East Atlanta Santa tweeted out that something by the name of “Glacier Boyz” would be released in February, but really didn’t give any other info on the matter. In the tweet, he was replying to someone complaining about cold weather and really revealed no info beside the name and the month to expect it, so many assumed it was another Gucci Mane solo endeavor.

Now, it seems like people have pretty much cracked the code as to what fans can expect from Glacier Boyz, and thats due to a lot of help from Migos’ own Quavo. In a now-deleted tweet, Huncho announced that Gucci, Lil Yahcty, and the other 2/3rds of his squad (Offset and Takeoff) were in the studio cooking up Glacier Boyz. This doesn’t necessarily confirm that the whole project is all three acts, but there’s probably a pretty good chance that’s the case.

Following Quavo’s quickly deleted tweet, Lil Yachty confirmed the next day that he’s apart of the album and that it’s on it’s way soon.

Guwop did initially say it would be coming in February, so if that is still the case, fans can be expecting a new collaboration tape within the next couple of weeks.

BRRRRRRRR!

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

Continue reading Atlanta Stand Up: A Gucci Mane, Migos, And Lil Yachty Collaboration Tape Is In The Works

Michigan Chronicle's DRIVEN VIII 2018

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now