Plan Your Perfect Detroit Wedding at Andiamo”s Annual Wedding Show


AJ Williams, Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor
Dreaming of a picture-perfect wedding? Make it all happen in one visit to the Andiamo Wedding Show. Andiamo event experts bring a collection of Metro Detroit’s finest wedding service providers all together under one roof, for one day only. This highly-anticipated annual showcase shines a spotlight on the latest wedding trends. Find everything you need to plan a perfect wedding, from Andiamo’s signature Sweet Table Sensation to experts stylists, DJ’s, florists, limo and linen businesses. Book a photobooth. Find a chapel and so much more.

One lucky registered guest will walk away with a full wedding dinner package, free courtesy of Andiamo. All attendees may enter the wedding giveaway, which is worth up to $8,000 in prizes.

Andiamo Banquet Center, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, Mich.

Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018

Admission is free to all who pre-register online early, otherwise, entry is $5 at the door.

To pre-register for the event, or learn more, visit http://andiamoitalia.com/weddingshow/

