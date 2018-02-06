Millennial Moves: LaVonne Ellis – Tealing Co. @vonjovii

What’s your go-to life hack?

When my mind is racing at night and I can’t sleep or if I need a quick nap and can’t seem to get comfortable, I drink an herbal tea, like chamomile + utilize aromatherapy (i.e., candles, scented wax melts).

Cardi B or Coretta Scott King?

I absolutely love that Cardi B is unapologetically herself, but I have to go with Mrs. Coretta Scott King. She used her gifts to help birth a movement that has afforded me so many of the freedoms I have today. She was educated, talented and had a great love for her family. Mrs. Coretta was definitely a representation of black excellence.

Proudest millennial move moment?

I would have to say that my proudest millennial move moment would be deciding to turn my passion for tea into a business. Tealing & Co. has truly been my creative outlet and has already helped to teach me so many lessons in life and business. Lot’s of times we have visions of the things we want to do, we just have to have the confidence to go for it.

Top 5 (Music and Movies)

I’m not really a movies person, but I love music!

“Ascension” — Maxwell

“The Light” — Common

“Bag Lady” — Erykah Badu

“She Wants to Move” — Pharrell

“So Ambitious” — Jay Z

