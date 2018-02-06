Rally today: Federal workers demand end to budget showdowns

Largest federal employee union to stage rally outside Detroit federal building

The largest union representing federal employees in Detroit and across the country will stage an afternoon rally here today to demand an end to the budget showdowns in Congress that make it harder to serve the public.

The American Federation of Government Employees is urging lawmakers in Washington to pass a long-term budget and end the vicious cycle of continuing resolutions and threats of government shutdowns.

“Congress and the administration need to resolve their differences and pass a long-term budget so that federal employees can continue to do their jobs in service to our country,” AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. said.

The government is facing another shutdown when current funding expires at midnight Feb. 8. Agencies have been operating on continuing resolutions since the budget year began on Oct. 1.

“Without full-year funding, most federal agencies are unable to hire new employees, start new projects, or make any plans for the future,” said Dorothy James, national vice president for AFGE’s 7th District, which includes Michigan. “It’s frustrating for employees because they want to serve the public as best they can, and that’s hard to do when you have one hand tied behind your back.”

What: Rally to demand end to federal budget showdowns

Who: AFGE members, concerned citizens

When: 4:30-5 p.m. Eastern today, Feb. 6

Where: Outside Patrick V. McNamara Federal Building, 477 Michigan Ave., Detroit, Mich. 48226

Contact: T.J. Hatt, timothy.hatt@afge.org, 248-941-9349

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia.

For the latest AFGE news and information, visit the AFGE Media Center.

