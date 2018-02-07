City hosts fair today to tap into Detroit home rehab programs

Contractors invited to attend fair to learn about opportunities for work through several city programs and departments

Detroit, Michigan – The City of Detroit is working to help home improvement contractors in the city tap into the growing opportunity for work in the city by hosting a fair to get them connected with a range of home rehab programs and city departments. The city’s first Residential Contractor Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 7th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Patton Recreation Center, located at 2301 Woodmere in SW Detroit.

The event will provide an opportunity for contractors to learn about residential rehab work in the city of Detroit and how to become eligible to participate in a number of rehab programs. Among the programs represented will be:

Senior Emergency Home Repair Program

Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program

0% Interest Home Repair Loan Program

Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program

Rehabbed & Ready

Attendees also will be able to receive information about how to receive certifications to do lead and asbestos remediation, as well as information about how to get registered as a vendor for the city of Detroit.

“Detroit is experiencing a tremendous amount of residential rehabilitation in our neighborhoods, ranging from improvements to occupied homes to the complete renovation of thousands of vacant homes,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “There is going to continue to be a tremendous demand for contractors for years to come and we want to help them find out how to access these opportunities.”

Among the city departments, agencies and partners represented at the fair will be:

Buildings, Safety Engineering & Environmental Department (BSEED)

Office of Contracting & Procurement

Detroit LISC

Detroit Land Bank Authority

Detroit Training Center

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation

SER Metro

Michigan Minority Contractors Association

For more information, please call 313-628-2231

