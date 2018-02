Grindin’: Twitter Honors Black Skateboarding Legends

We all know Lupe Fiasco isn’t the only Black man who can kick and push.

For those who needed a reminder of all the melenated trailblazers that played a part in skateboarding’s rich history, Atlanta MC and skater Reese La Flare does the knowledge below:

*BLACK HISTORY MONTH* Kareem Campbell Aka The Real Micheal Jordan of skateboarding. He created so many styles and the trick known as the "ghetto bird". He also was the first and only black skater you could pick in the First Tony hawk Pro skater pic.twitter.com/QsYVPDTKRO — LIL SKATE (@REESElaflare) February 3, 2018

*BLACK HISTORY MONTH* Keenan Milton (1974-2001) He was known as the smooth operator on a skateboard .. one of the most stylish. He is one of the Goats He ALSO did "the switch flip heard around the world" done over a Lockwood picnic table Arguably the best one ever filmed pic.twitter.com/xFyjAVKluu — LIL SKATE (@REESElaflare) February 4, 2018

