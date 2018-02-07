The Academy Award® Nominated Short Films Return to the DIA

The Detroit Film Theatre (DFT) at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) presents its most popular series of the year: the Academy Award® nominated short films in live action, animated and documentary categories.

As in previous years, the 2018 Oscar® Shorts program presents all five nominees in both the short animation and live-action categories in one screening, with an intermission between the two sections. Make your picks and see the winners announced when the Oscars® are awarded on March 4. Advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended, as many of the screenings are expected to sell out.

In addition, and playing separately, the DFT presents this year’s Academy Award® nominated short documentary films. Feature-length documentaries have enjoyed a high profile in recent years, but just as with the live-action and animated short film categories, short documentaries have experienced a rapidly growing base of enthusiasts who love to view them on the big screen.

“The freshness, inventiveness and stunning variety of the Oscar Nominated Short Films have turned the DFT’s annual screenings into a can’t-miss destination for Detroit-area movie lovers,” said Elliot Wilhelm, DIA curator of film programs.

Schedule for live action and animation nominated shorts:

Feb. 9 and 10, 7 p.m.; Feb. 11 at 1 and 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 and 16, 7 p.m.; Feb. 17, 2 and 7 p.m.; Feb. 18, 1 p.m.

Feb. 23 and 24, 7 p.m.; Feb. 25, 1 and 6 p.m.

March 2, 7 p.m.; March 3, 2 and 7 p.m.; March 4, 1 and 6 p.m.

Schedule for documentary nominated shorts:

Feb. 10, 2 p.m.

Feb. 18, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $9.50 for general admission and $7.50 for DIA members, seniors and students. They can be purchased at dia.org/dft or at the DIA box office.

