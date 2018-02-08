City of Detroit prepares for major snowfall; DPSCD schools closed tomorrow

City crews will be on standby overnight, ready to salt and plow major roads once snow begins early Friday morning

City has over 670 miles of major roads to clear

Private contractors have been put on notice to anticipate their services will be utilized to plow the 1884 miles of residential streets

City also reminds residents of emergency shelter locations

With a large accumulation of new snow in the forecast, the City of Detroit has begun preparations for the storm, which is expected to arrive overnight and drop between five and ten inches of fresh snow, City officials said today.

Please be advised that all Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) schools and offices will be closed Friday and Saturday, February 9 and 10, 2018 due to the expected Winter Storm. This includes all Friday and Saturday school and district related activities, including professional development and exam school testing scheduled for Saturday. These activities will be rescheduled and more information will be provided shortly.

Please plan accordingly and stay safe.

City DPW workers are preparing their fleet of 60 trucks to start salting the 673 miles of major roads under the city’s jurisdiction once snow begins to fall. Crews will continue to work around the clock until all roads have been plowed and cleared.

The City also has notified its private contractors to prepare to plow the city’s 1884 miles of residential side streets, starting soon after the snowfall has substantially subsided. Contractors, which are assigned by City Council District, will have 24 hours from the time they are officially notified, to plow a minimum 10-foot path down the center of each street to make them passable.

“We’ve had a few snow events over the last few days, and some of the snow from those snowfalls still remain on residential roads. Therefore, we expect to easily meet the threshold of six inches of total accumulation to activate our residential street plowing program,” said DPW Director Ron Brundidge. “We will stay out there until all of our roads are safe and passable for the public.”

Parking Restrictions, Snow Emergencies & Requirements of Citizens

Roadways that have been identified as snow emergency routes will have signs posted up to 48 hrs in advance to prohibit parking for the purpose of plowing. Residents will also receive notices for street clearing via the media, as well as the City of Detroit website and cable channels.

Residents and businesses are reminded that they are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks in a manner that makes it safe for pedestrians. Snow removal companies and property owners are prohibited from putting snow from their property onto public roadways.

City of Detroit Warming Centers

The City of Detroit is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless and do not utilize existing homeless shelters available within city limits.

Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

The three facilities will operate daily during the cold weather months including holidays. The locations combined are expected to accommodate up to 165 persons at a time.During extreme cold (temperatures that have dropped to 10 degrees), services will be extended to include daytime hours.

Clients may be picked up by vans from organizations that offer outreach services or be referred by other homeless agencies. Upon entering the warming center, clients are expected to complete the intake process for admission.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with two hot meals, counseling, showering and sleeping accommodations. Clients are also encouraged to take advantage of other support services, such as referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other related services.

A full list of shelters across the city, including those privately operated, can be found at http://www.theneighborhoods.org/story/heres-complete-list-warming-centers-and-emergency-shelters-detroit

For more information regarding the warming centers, call (313) 224-9974.

