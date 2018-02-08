Families Urge Lansing to Strengthen Workforce and Literacy Through Adult Education

Parents share stories of the benefits of community and adult education, address challenges and opportunities for adult learning at FamilySpeak event

Governor Snyder’s dramatic proposed increase in per-pupil K-12 school funding provides an opportunity for Michigan to invest in effective programs that improve student learning. In Michigan, over 42,000 adults ages 18-34 have less than a ninth-grade education. This challenge affects not only their own employment but also the learning outcomes of their children – parent educational attainment is a leading predictor of child literacy.

Against this backdrop, Michigan lawmakers, their staff and other public officials will hear stories of resilience and perseverance as parents speak on Michigan’s community and adult education system on Thursday, February 15, at 10am. The speakers will share stories of how adult education programs have opened doors to a better life for them and their children. The event is hosted by the Michigan Association of Community and Adult Education (MACAE), working with Michigan’s Children, a statewide advocacy organization.

The speakers hail from across the state, including Charlotte, Detroit, Lansing, Lapeer, Novi, Plainwell, Walled Lake, Washtenaw County, and Wyoming and will offer diverse perspectives on the role of adult education, which not only provides critical skill training for adults but also strengthens educational outcomes for children by cultivating family literacy.

This FamilySpeak empowers parents and caregivers to speak directly to individuals who impact education policy and practice and gives policymakers a chance to hear directly from their constituents about how programs are working and what services can really help them succeed. It also illustrates the long-term payoff in investing in family literacy and other basic skills.

Michigan’s Children is the only statewide independent voice working to ensure that public policies are made in the best interest of children and their families from cradle to career. Our emphasis is on influencing public policies to close equity gaps and ensure that children and youth who face the most challenges have supports they need to succeed in school and life. For more, contact Bobby Dorigo Jones, robert@michiganschildren.org, (517) 648-5072 or visit michiganschildren.org.

For over 30 years, the Michigan Association of Adult & Community Education (MACAE), has represented the administrators, teachers and supporters of Community Education in the State of Michigan. For more information about MACAE, contact Linda Cianferra, linda.cianferra@novik12.org, (248) 449-1718 or visit macae.org.

