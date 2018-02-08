Here’s Why Fans Are Freaking Out Over Cleveland Sending Isaiah Thomas To The Lakers

Welp, there goes that….

After only one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah Thomas has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in August, the Cavs acquired Thomas in a larger trade for Kyrie Irving, who was vocal about wanting to leave Cleveland. Now, 6 short months later (only only having played 15 games with the team because of his hip injury), Isaiah is already on his way to another team.

Cleveland is sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers for Clarkson and Nance, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

On Wednesday night–one day before the trade was announced–Thomas expressed his desire to stay right where he’s at and to not be traded anywhere else. He spoke after winning against the Timberwolves last night saying, “I’m tired of being traded. That’s not a good thing, but, I just want to be where I’m wanted. I like it here. It hasn’t been as planned, but I definitely want to be here. We definitely have a real chance to win an NBA championship and I want to be a part of that.”

The now soon-to-be Lakers player had been traded 3 times in his 7 NBA season prior to this new news, and it’s no doubt that Thomas must be pretty distraught right now. Before his move to Cleveland, he was very vocal about not wanting to move again, so this must be a kick in the gut for the point guard.

LOL my favorite part is how the Cavs just made it easier for the Lakers to sign LeBron this summer https://t.co/pOk7knATfy — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) February 8, 2018

Not only do some people feel bad for Isaiah, but many think that the Lakers are gearing up to get LeBron James on the team–which has been the rumor for a while–so this trade is only further fueling that fire.

So in the end….. The #Cavs basically gave up Kyrie Irving for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. Fucking dying 😂😂😂 This trade has me dead 🙈 — JΛY BUCKS 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) February 8, 2018

we're really not even nine months from when isaiah thomas was a hero and a must-watch star in the playoffs smh the universe don't give a good goddamn about your feelings — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 8, 2018

Magic Johnson’s gonna be so confused when the wrong Isaiah Thomas shows up at the press conference. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 8, 2018

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: