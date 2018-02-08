Home

OMG: You Can Now Have Whole Foods Groceries Delivered With Amazon Prime

The future won't stop.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Whole Foods Market Acquisition

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

If grocery shopping is your least favorite chore of the week, Amazon and Whole Foods might make life a whole lot easier.

Amazon is now offering its Prime members free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Va. The service started on Thursday and if successful, it could expand to other cities.

According to the vice president of Prime Now, Stephanie Landry, all items won’t be available for delivery but you can order your basic fresh produce, meat, seafood, flowers and other key items.

Prime members in the designated cities can log onto their Amazon accounts or the Prime Now app and type in their ZIP code to find out if the service is available where they live. Your food will be picked by hired shoppers, placed in the appropriate packaging and delivered by Amazon Flex delivery drivers. The service will only be available when Whole Food stores are open, so generally 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So cheaper prices and delivered groceries? Who’s signing up? 

