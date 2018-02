Détroit Is the New Black. Lands on Macy’s Shelves at Twelve Oaks Mall

Détroit Is the New Black., a Detroit-based fashion label, is “popping up” at the Twelve Oaks Mall Macy’s in Novi, Michigan. The launch event takes place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. DITNB. is exhibiting in The Market at Macy’s initiative, a program offering a unique retail experience by allowing fashion creators to showcase their work in select Macy’s stores.

The DITNB event will feature a live DJ, giveaways and shoppers get a free The Market at Macy’s tote with every purchase.

