Pepsi and Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit Present Living for the City: A Mosaic Singers Tribute to Stevie Wonder

After playing to incredible audiences last year, Mosaic returns to The Redford Theatre for Living for the City: A Mosaic Singers Tribute to Stevie Wonder. For over 25 years, the Mosaic Singers have exemplified Detroit’s musical culture. Mosaic is overjoyed to present their captivating harmonies, dynamic choreography and youthful passion in a two act concert tribute to the soulful, spirit filled melodic messages that Stevie Wonder has warmed hearts and minds with for decades.

“Throughout my life I’ve experienced the innate power of music to heal and inspire first hand. As a champion for spreading light and love through music I’ve always been inspired by the life, music and legacy of Stevie Wonder. Not only is the music timeless, it’s full of spirit, love and truth; expertly crafted to connect people and create a platform for conversation. Stevie Wonders’ music and the way in which he has used it to promote healing, love and peace is truly a gift. The fact that it all started right here in the city of Detroit, is even more inspiring. Living for the City aims to continue to spread that light, love and legacy. I mean, our young artists are the age that most of the iconic Motown artists were when they created the Motown sound and we’re Living for the City as ambassadors, spreading sonorous messages just as Stevie Wonder has and continues to do.” said DeLashea Strawder, Mosaic’s Associate Artistic Director and Director of Music Programs.

Opening for legends such as Aretha Franklin, Harry Belafonte, Pete Seeger and Al Green and performing with The Temptations, Foreigner, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Josh Groban the Mosaic Singers are one of metro Detroit’s musical gems! Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit is an internationally-acclaimed performing arts company and national leader in creative youth development. Mosaic’s all-teen theatre and vocal music performances have toured Africa, Asia, Europe, Canada, the White House, The Kennedy Center, and 25 states throughout the U.S. Mosaic has won national awards from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as two gold and two silver medals at the 2014 World Choir Games in Latvia. Mosaic has also represented the U.S. at the World Festival of Children’s Theatre and has ongoing partnerships with The Public Theater in New York and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival.

Mosaic’s mission is to empower young people to maximize their potential through professional performing arts training and the creation of theatrical and musical art that engages transforms and inspires. In Mosaic’s 25-year history, 95% of its youth performers have gone on to college.

There’s no need to think on your Superstitions, Don’t You Worry Bout A Thing and come spend a day with us Living for the City. The Mosaic Singers will wow you performing those classic Stevie hits and more. You do not want to miss this show.

General admission tickets for Living for the City: A Mosaic Singers Tribute to Stevie Wonder are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors and $12 for youth age 5-17. “Mosaic Front and Center” premium seats are available for an additional $10 (subject to availability).

Show dates and times:

Friday, March 2 10 a.m. (Student matinee performance)

Saturday, March 3 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 4 p.m.

For Group Sales and ticket information or to learn more about Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, visit mosaicdetroit.org

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: