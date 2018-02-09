WTF?: In 35 States, Cops Can Rape You And Claim ‘Detainee Consent’

More evidence of America’s greatness: Police officers in 35 of the 50 states have the right to claim “detainee consent” if they rape someone in their custody.

Buzzfeed reported on this disgusting loophole while telling the story of an 18-year-old named Anna:

Anna assumed it was a simple case: Two cops had sex with a woman in their custody in the middle of their shift.

When a Facebook friend questioned whether there was enough evidence to dispute the officers’ claim that the sex was consensual, Anna wrote back, “Listen man it doesn’t fucking matter they’re on duty police officers its a fucking violation these are the people we call for help not to get fucked.”

But Anna didn’t know that in New York, there is no law specifically stating that it is illegal for police officers or sheriff’s deputies in the field to have sex with someone in their custody. It is one of 35 states where armed law enforcement officers can evade sexual assault charges by claiming that such an encounter — from groping to intercourse — was consensual.

Here’s a look at the 35 states; Contact your local lawmakers if yours is on the list.

These are the thirty five pic.twitter.com/V6UEKqyyI0 — Lori☀ (@EdixonLori) February 8, 2018

