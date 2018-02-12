Icon Alert: The Obamas’ portrait unveiling wows audiences

On Monday, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled portraits of our former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The unveiling is part of a long tradition where former presidents have their paintings hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. Barack’s image will hang in the Hall of Presidents while Michelle’s will find a home in another gallery.

Kehinde Wiley did a beautiful job with this and I can’t wait to go see it at the Portrait Gallery pic.twitter.com/jdKYQkjWQm — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 12, 2018

Michelle Obama.

Official Portait

by Amy Sherald. pic.twitter.com/obbBc6LFVn — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) February 12, 2018

The presidential couple put a lot of thought into who would paint them. After going through two dozen portfolios, Barack finally settled on Kehinde Wiley, while Michelle chose Amy Sherald. Both artists have had work seen across the world, with Kehinde’s paintings even appearing in episodes of Empire.

You can check out the two historical unveilings below!

LOOK: Former Pres. Barack Obama assists in unveiling his official portrait at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery https://t.co/GnFE680HQO pic.twitter.com/FrGDSGp7q2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2018

WATCH: Former first lady Michelle Obama unveils her official portrait at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery https://t.co/GnFE680HQO pic.twitter.com/yewaBKObCt — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2018

Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley and Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald. Two black artists on the first black presidential family. Black History Month Milestone unlocked. pic.twitter.com/4V6tNfjvFb — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) February 12, 2018

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: